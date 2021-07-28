Niagara Health urging people to be tested during World Hepatitis Day

Over 200 people in Niagara are currently living with hepatitis C.

Niagara Health is recognizing World Hepatitis Day today by trying to raise awareness around being tested.

Manager of Addiction Services Brenda Yeandle says the virus can be stopped from spreading and cured if it is detected early.

Hepatitis C is spread by blood and attacks the liver if left untreated and can result in cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer.

Globally, 9 in 10 people with viral hepatitis don't know they have it and may unknowingly transmit it to others.

It is most commonly spread through unsafe injecting, sharing drug paraphernalia, inadequate sterilization of medical and tattooing equipment, and the use of contaminated blood products.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-coloured stools, joint pain, and jaundice.

Niagara Health hosts Hepatitis C clinics to help people get tested and start treatment.