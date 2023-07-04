Niagara Health using Indigenous-supplied medical gloves

Niagara Health has become the first hospital in the world to receive Indigenous-supplied, acute care nitrile medical gloves.

The gloves are manufactured by PRIMED Medical Products and are distributed by Certified Aboriginal Business Medical, Surgical and Safety Supplies (MSS) Ltd.

Sue Nenadovic, Niagara Health's Director of Strategic Sourcing and Logistics says, "We want to show our commitment to Economic Reconciliation."

The gloves are co-branded with PRIMED's logo alongside MSS's Indigenous stylized bear branding.