Niagara Health welcomes back visitors to hospitals

Niagara Health is welcoming back visitors to inpatient units starting today.

Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and while there are no restrictions on total number of visitors in a day but inpatients can only have one person at their bedside at a time.

Essential Care Partners (ECPs) can be present 24/7 and need to coordinate with other visitors to ensure only one person is at the bedside at a time.

More patients are eligible to have a Support Person as well, including patients who are 80 years of age and older.

The organization is also expanding the guidelines for a Support Person to accompany patients in Emergency Departments, and Urgent Care Centres.

