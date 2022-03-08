Niagara Health welcomes new gynecology service with clinic in St. Catharines

Niagara Health is opening up a new clinic today aimed at enhancing care for women in Niagara.

The new Ambulatory Procedure Unit, Gynecology Clinic at the St. Catharines Site is geared towards minor gynecology services that are minimally invasive and can be provided without general anesthesia or a hospital admission.

The clinic will operate on Tuesdays and patients will need to be referred by their family physician or other primary care provider to a gynecologist at Niagara Health.

"Our team of physicians and nurses at our Welland Site were instrumental in introducing this safe new model of care to enhance services for females in our region," says Dr. Nicholas Braithwaite, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Niagara Health. "By performing these services in an ambulatory setting, we are able to schedule these procedures more quickly for our patients while providing improved quality of care. This new model of care will also free up capacity in our operating rooms for patients whose surgical procedures require that level of care."

The clinic is funded by the provincial Ministry of Health's Surgical Innovation Fund, which was established in June 2021 to address surgical care that was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increase local capacity to provide surgeries and procedures.