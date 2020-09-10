iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Health welcoming back some volunteers

St Catharines Hospital

Niagara Health is getting ready to welcome back some volunteers at the St. Catharines and Welland hospitals.

Starting on Monday volunteers will be able to help with registration at the hospitals, the Walker Family Cancer Centre, and the Ophthalmology clinic in Welland.

All volunteers will need to pass mandatory COVID-19 screening before every shift, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing.

Latest Audio