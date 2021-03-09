Niagara Health will advocate for shorter time between COVID-19 vaccine doses when supply increases

Niagara Health is preparing for changes to the vaccination schedule.

Over the weekend the province announced the time period between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines had been extended from 35 days to four months.

The change applies to people who received their first dose before March 10th at the hospital's clinic at the Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines.

Anyone who is waiting for a second dose will receive a new second dose appointment time.

The interval of 21 - 27 days remains unchanged for long-term care, retirement, and First Nations elder care home residents.

The province extended the time between doses to allow more people to get at least one dose of the vaccine.

Executive Lead for Integrated Care and the Niagara Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Linda Boich says Niagara Health will be advocating for the time between doses to be reduced when supplies increase.

Currently, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine available in Niagara.

Niagara Region Public Health meanwhile is preparing for mass immunization for the larger community to start later this month.

