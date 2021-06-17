Niagara high school student donates $5000 to food bank

A high school student in Niagara has donated $5000 for a local food bank.

Kyla Payne, a grade ten student at Lakeshore Catholic High School delivered a cheque for $5,000 to Port Cares today, a prize from her Youth Philanthropy Initiative project that was written about the community impact of the Port Colborne charity.

“The work you do for the community made it an easy choice for me to write about for this project,” says Payne. “My paper looked at the poverty in the community and how your organization helps in so many ways for those in-need.”

“Receiving such a generous donation from a youth in our community is just heartwarming,” says Christine Clark Lafleur, Executive Director of Port Cares. “We want to sincerely thank Kyla for thinking of Port Cares whose thoughtfulness will help thousands of people who need our help with hot and nutritious meals. I’d also like to thank Lakeshore Catholic High School and teacher Tish Badawey who collectively have been a great support to our organization through this program and other efforts.”

The donation will go directly towards the food bank and meal program that operate out of Port Cares’ Reach Out Centre.

"Donations these days are crucial, as Port Cares has seen an increase of 34 percent in people needing food bank support since the pandemic began and the numbers for their meal program have doubled."