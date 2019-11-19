Niagara high school trying to cope with 15 year old's disappearance



The Niagara high school where a missing teen attended is trying to cope with the situation.

Smithville Christian High School putting up a blog on its website titled 'What to Do When Things Go Wrong' following Benjamin Knelsen's disappearance Friday.

The school started yesterday with a gathering to inform and comfort students worried about their classmate's absence.

The student services department and a counsellor say they are ready to help students who are feeling this loss and struggling with the situation.

They also reminded students that if anyone has information or thinks they have an idea that might help find Ben, they should call the police.

School officials stressing that it is not because Ben is in trouble, but because the police have a communications network that can help 'in a situation like this.'

The school shared a picture of Ben over the weekend with a post saying the grade 10 student didn't come home Friday night and they want to know he's safe.

Niagara This Week is reporting that Haldimand OPP is handling the missing person's case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 1-888-310-1122.