Niagara hit hard by economic fallout from pandemic

The MPP for Niagara Falls responding to a provincial report that found Niagara has suffered the second worst pandemic related job losses in the province.

The Financial Accountablity of Ontario report shows the region lost 31,600 jobs between February and May, causing the jobless rate to soar to 12.6 percent.

Wayne Gates says "While more businesses have hit the wall and more workers have been handed a pink slip, Doug Ford has sat on his hands and refused to give them the help they need to stay afloat."

Gates adding we are going to need major investments to get Niagara back on its feet but accuses the Ford government of not listening.

A new survey by Niagara's Economic Rapid Response Team has found close to 30 percent of local businesses are worried they will have to close their doors for good.

