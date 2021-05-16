Niagara hits grim COVID-19 milestone as another local resident dies in hospital

Niagara hit a grim COVID-19 milestone this weekend.

One new death was reported on Saturday marking the 400th local death, with 96 new cases also reported.

"We are saddened to report the death of a patient on Saturday, May 15. The patient was a resident of Niagara and was being treated by Niagara Health for COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to the patient’s loved ones at this difficult time." Niagara Health

Today's case count was lower with 56 new infections reported, bringing the number of active cases to 1436.

52 people are being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals, with 23 in the ICU.

223,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara. 43% of residents have received one dose, while less than 3% have received two doses.