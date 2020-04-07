Niagara Home Builders' Association supports construction project restrictions

The Niagara Home Builders’ Association and the Ontario Home Builders’ Association are backing the Ford government’s decision to restrict construction.

While announcing the updated list of ‘essential businesses’ last week, the provincial government heeded calls from the construction industry to limit the types of work being completed.

Officials within the industry say they endorse shutting down sites that do not meet the Ministry of Labour requirements.

Some of the construction projects allowed to continue include work associated with the healthcare sector, critical provincial infrastructure, and renovations or construction started before April 4th.

OHBA CEO Joe Vaccaro says, “Across Ontario, industry members have been enhancing their COVID-19 protocols as required by government. With the new provincial restrictions on active job sites, members will continue to focus on worker safety and delivering keys to the thousands of families waiting for their homes to be completed. Let’s keep each other safe. We are all in this together.”