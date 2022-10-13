Niagara home prices down short term but still higher than they were a year ago

House prices in Niagara are going down but they are still higher than they were a year ago.

According to Royal LePage prices in the region are still up 4.1 per cent over this time last year.

The house price survey released today also shows that in the short term prices have fallen 9.4 per cent in the last quarter.

Brad Johnstone, broker, Royal LePage NRC Realty says, "Property prices are coming back down to 2021 levels. Still, the market has recorded double-digit price gains over the past five years."

Across the country only four markets posted a quarterly increase in home prices. Those were St. John's, Charlottetown, Montreal South Shore, and Saskatoon.