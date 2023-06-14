Niagara home to first case of Oak wilt in Canada

Niagara is the first confirmed location of a rare tree disease in Canada.

Oak wilt is caused by tiny beetles, which are carrying a fungus that can destroy an oak tree in one to three years.

While it has been an issue in the U.S. for years, the first case in Canada was found in a residential neighbourhood in Niagara Falls, ON.

Oak trees on two properties in Niagara Falls were tested and one result was positive.

Director of Plant Responses and the Environment at the Vineland Research Centre, Dr. Rhoda deJonge, tells CKTB residents can avoid Oak wilt by not pruning trees between April and August.

deJonge says residents should not move firewood from area to area as well.

She believes that moving firewood or relocating trees most likely led to Niagara's exposure.

The trees in Niagara Falls will be destroyed and area trees are being monitored.

Officials are asking residents to check their oak trees for signs and symptoms of oak wilt which include having dull green, brown or yellow leaves, cracks in the trunk, white, black or grey fungus, and early and sudden leaf drop.

Click here to find out more.