Niagara hopes to add thousands more booster shot appointments soon as Canada marks 1-yr vax anniv.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Canada.

It is a milestone that offered hope for a new year after a dismal 2020 full of illness, loneliness, lockdowns and fear.

It took another month for the vaccine doses to start to be administered in Niagara.

Many Ontario residents aged 50 and older are now trying to book their third dose of the vaccine.

Niagara Public Health says it is looking to add additional appointments for booster shots after all available times were quickly booked yesterday.

"To meet the demand, additional appointments will be added over the next few days."

There are 175,000 Niagara residents 50+ eligible for the booster.

At the same time, public health is still trying to vaccinate children aged 5-11 with their first dose of the child-sized Pfizer vaccine.

A clinic will open today at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines for parents to take their children.