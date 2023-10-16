Niagara hoping you use your green bin this waste reduction week

The Niagara Region is hoping you will pay attention to what you are throwing out this week.

Officials are using waste reduction week to encourage residents to reduce their waste.

Waste Management Engagement and Education Coordinator Amber Schmucker says simply using your green bin is a great start.

The region is also offering tours of composting and recycling facilities this week to give a look behind what happens to your waste.

Click HERE to listen to Amber discuss the events on The Drive.

Here is a list of the events for the week:

Emterra Environmental Recycling Centre Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19

11 a.m.

4935 Kent Avenue, Niagara Falls

Join Niagara Region and Emterra Environmental for a 45 minute guided tour of the Niagara Falls Recycling Centre. Learn first-hand about the machines, processes and people that sort, bale and ship Niagara resident’s recyclables. For safety reasons, closed toed shoes with long pants are required. Individuals must be 10 years of age or older and be able to walk a flight of stairs to participate.

Participants must reserve their spaces for the tour by emailing Amber Schmuker. Space is limited, sign up by Monday, Oct. 16 to secure your spot.

Walker Environmental Compost Facility and Humberstone Landfill Tour

Friday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The tour will begin at Regional Headquarters Campbell West Entrance at 1815 Sir Isaac Brock Way, Thorold. Participants will be transported by bus to the tour locations.

At the first stop on this tour learn how Green Bin material is turned into a high-quality compost through a guided bus tour of Walker Environmental’s Compost Facility. The second stop of the tour will be in Welland where Niagara Region employees will lead a guided tour of the Humberstone landfill, with a special guest joining for a bird control demonstration.

Participants must reserve their spaces for the tour by emailing Amber Schmuker. Space is limited, sign up by Monday, Oct. 16 to secure your spot.

Niagara Region’s Waste Info Booth will be out in the community throughout the week providing information to community members and answering questions about a variety of waste management programs in Niagara region.

Niagara Region Information Booth

Waste Management Services staff will be available to answer questions at an information booth during the following times:

Vale Health & Wellness Center, Port Colborne

Oct. 16

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meridian Center, Fonthill

Oct. 19

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For information about Waste Reduction Week contact:

Amber Schmucker

905-980-6000 ext. 3362

Email Amber amber.schmucker@niagararegion.ca

