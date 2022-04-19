Niagara hospital staff dealing with disrespectful people as more COVID patients are admitted

Niagara Health says its hospital staff is dealing with disrespectful people as more and more patients are being admitted to hospital for COVID-19.

There are currently 90 inpatients at Niagara Health who have tested positive in regional hospitals, including five in the ICU.

42 of the patients are being treated primarily for COVID, and not other conditions.

Since last Thursday (April 14) seven patients from the Niagara region who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The health care organization is managing eight outbreaks of COVID at its Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland sites and in the Extended Care Unit (ECU) at the Welland Site.

In addition, 372 Niagara Health staff and physicians are currently self-isolating due to the virus.

Officials say unfortunately, staff and physicians are experiencing an increased number of disrespectful behaviours directed towards them.

"Every member of our community has been impacted by the pandemic. People are exhausted and discouraged, and this includes our staff and physicians who continue to provide care for those in need."

They say with the latest pressures on the healthcare system, including the ER, now more than ever, staff and physicians need the community’s support and kindness.

Officials are asking residents to wear face masks and following other public health recommendations to protect themselves.

If you are coming to the hospital to visit or support a loved one, please note the following:

1. Our visitor guidelines changed last week to maintain a safe environment for patients, families, staff and physicians. One visitor or Essential Care Partner is permitted at the bedside for inpatient units. Patients coming to same-day appointments, the Emergency Department or Urgent Care Centres can bring one person to support them.

2. Anyone entering the hospital must pass COVID-19 screening.

3. Face masks must be worn at all times in the hospital. Food and drink are not permitted in patient rooms.

4. Visitors and Essential Care Partners are not permitted in units that are in outbreak or if a patient is in isolation due to COVID-19. Check with the patient’s unit ahead of your visit to see if your loved one can have a visitor or if an exception should be considered.