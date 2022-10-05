Niagara hospital to close this weekend as staffing shortages continue

Staffing shortages at Niagara's hospitals will force the closure of the Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre this weekend.

Niagara Health says due to a staffing shortage, the centre will be close on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m., and will reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m.

Officials say the temporary closure is the result of physician shortages and is a measure of last resort.

"Despite exhaustive efforts, including seeking assistance from our partners outside of Niagara, we have been unable to safely staff the Port Colborne UCC during this time period."

Residents are encouraged to go to the Fort Erie Centre, which remains open 24/7 at 230 Bertie Street.



"Niagara Health continues to face immense pressures, and like hospitals across the province, we are aligning our services to our available staffing levels. We are looking at all options to prioritize the delivery of safe, quality care for patients while supporting the wellness of our staff and physicians.

We understand the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and ask for the public’s understanding and patience."

