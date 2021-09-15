iHeartRadio
Niagara hospitals now treating 13 COVID patients as 22 new cases are reported today

Another person has been hospitalized in Niagara with COVID-19.

13 people are in hospital being treated for the virus, with four being treated in the ICU.

Only one of the hospitalized patients is fully vaccinated - 12 are unvaccinated.

Niagara is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19.

68% of Niagara residents have had two doses of a COVID vaccine.

 

 

