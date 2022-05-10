Niagara hosting 'Prescription Drug Drop-Off Day' Saturday at six different locations

Niagara is hosting a 'Prescription Drug Drop-Off Day' this weekend for residents wanted to dispose of their medications safely.

Public Health and Niagara Regional Police are hosting the event on Saturday at various locations across the region.

All prescription drugs collected will be destroyed.

On Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m you drop off medications at six locations including in Fort Erie – Leisureplex Arena, 3 Municipal Centre Dr., Lincoln - Fleming Centre, 5020 Serena Dr., Niagara Falls – Community Health Centre, 4790 Victoria Ave., Niagara-on-the-Lake – Community Centre, 14 Anderson Ln., Thorold – Niagara Region Headquarters, 2201 Sir Isaac Brock Way and in Welland – Jack Ballantyne Memorial Arena, 501 King St.

Officials say flushing prescription drugs down the toilet, or disposing in the garbage or recycling is harmful to the environment.

They are asking that you remove all personal information on prescription drug labels and packaging by using a marker to block out your information.

You can also return your old and unused prescription drugs to your local pharmacy for free.