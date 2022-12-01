Niagara hosting two special Santa parades Saturday

Niagara will be hosting two Santa Claus parades this weekend and both are evening events.

The 65th Annual Grimsby Santa Claus Parade will celebrate the town's 100th birthday.

It will take place at 5:15 p.m. Saturday starting at Blessed Trinity Secondary School and continuing down to the downtown core at Ontario Street.

In Port Colborne, Santa will arrive by tugboat on Saturday near the Harbour Master building on West Street at roughly 1 p.m.

Following the arrival on Tugboat, Santa will go to Mariners Park at the corner of King St. and Charlotte St. from 2 to 4 p.m. for pictures then take part in the parade.

Port Colborne's traditional Lighted Santa Claus Parade will start in Port Colborne's downtown core at 6:30 p.m.