Niagara IceDog invited to Hockey Canada Selection Camp
The experience of a lifetime for Niagara IceDogs Captain Akil Thomas.
He has been invited to Hockey Canada's Selection Camp in preparation for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
The camp opens December 9th in Oakville, ON.
Jennifer Fanning Gas Issues Update
Gas update - Ministry Of Environment response and now 90 people say they have had issues
Jeff Burch, NDP MPP, Municipal affairs critic
Jeff Burch calls for OPP investigation following ombudsman report