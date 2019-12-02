iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara IceDog invited to Hockey Canada Selection Camp

EKzSISiXYAQEeoV

The experience of a lifetime for Niagara IceDogs Captain Akil Thomas.

He has been invited to Hockey Canada's Selection Camp in preparation for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.   

The camp opens December 9th in Oakville, ON.
 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio