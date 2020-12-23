Niagara IceDogs defenceman representing Switzerland at World Juniors

A Niagara IceDogs player has big plans for Christmas Day after being named to the Swiss World Juniors Hockey team.

Defenceman Giancarlo Chanton will be hitting the ice in Edmonton later this week for the big tourney.

He has previously represented Switzerland at the U17 and U18 levels and was invited to the U20 selection camp last December.

The Swiss team arrived in Canada on December 13th and began quarantine.

The team edged out Austria during an exhibition game yesterday.

Switzerland takes on Slovakia during their first game of the tournament on Christmas Day at 2 p.m.

The Canadians will get their chance to shine on Boxing Day with a 6 p.m. game against Germany.