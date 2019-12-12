Niagara IceDogs game cancelled in second period after goalie suffers serious injury

Some terrifying moments at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines tonight after a serious injury in the Niagara IceDogs game.

Shortly after the second period started in the game versus the London Knights, the Niagara goalie suffered a cut to his leg.

Newcomer goaltender Tucker Tynan fell to his knees after getting cut by a skate.

Fans watched in silence as he bled profusely onto the ice for 10 min as paramedics and trainers assisted him.

Due to the severity of the injury, the OHL announced shortly the game had been cancelled.

The IceDogs report Tynan is now having surgery and is listed in stable condition.

NewsTalk 610 CKTB broadcasts all IceDog games. Our host Elliott Price says “Terrible thing to happen to anybody, especially somebody so young and in the early stages of his career. Our Hearts and hopes to Tucker And best wishes for the speediest recovery. “



Mayor Walter Sendzik, who regularly watches the games, says thoughts and prayers are with Tynan, his family and the IceDogs organization following the injury at tonight’s game. He says if fans in attendance need to speak to someone following this incident please visit @INCommunities by calling 211 for community resources.

CKTB's Niagara Sports Report host Rod Mawhood says Just a scary scene tonight.

A fairly routine hockey play, turned into hearing a pin drop at Meridian Centre as Tucker Tynan laid motionless on the ice.

Both teams, and the entire crowd gave Tucker a standing ovation as he was stretched off the ice.

I have never seen anything like that in 40 years around the game. I'm still in shock.