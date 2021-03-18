Niagara IceDogs hoping to be back on the ice mid-April at the latest

The Niagara IceDogs are hoping to get back on the ice soon.

Ontario's Minister of Sport promised the OHL would hear more on the hockey season soon, after $2M was committed to 17 teams to meet player scholarship commitments.

IceDogs GM Joey Burke joined CKTB's Tom McConnell saying he is feeling hopeful, and while it's not a firm commitment, it's a positive step.

"It all just leads to our return to play, which is the most important thing."

Burke says while the team won't be back playing this week, or even this month, he's hoping that once quarantine times are factored in, a start date could be set in mid-April at the latest.

"If we can get approval, we will be off to the races."

When asked if Niagara could be considered a hosting community, Burke says the region is a natural fit with many hotels and post-secondary residences able to host team bubbles.