Niagara IceDogs make 2nd overall pick in 2020 draft

It's draft day for the OHL.

The Niagara IceDogs had the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection and have selected Pano Fimis, from the Toronto Jr Canadiens MM AAA.



The Richmond Hill born 15-year old centreman has played for Greater Toronto Hockey League’s (GTHL) Toronto Jr. Canadiens MM AAA program for the past two seasons.



In 59 games played, he has scored 41 goals, collected 63 assists, totaling 104 points. He has a 65.24% face-off percentage in 59 games.

He helped the Toronto Jr. Canadiens win the GTHL’s playoffs.

They would have been the number one seed for the GTHL at the OHL Cup.



This is the highest selection in Niagara IceDogs OHL Priority Selection history.