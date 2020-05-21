Niagara IceDogs parting ways with assistant coach

The Niagara IceDogs are parting ways with Assistant Coach Mark Mancari.

Mancari says he and team officials came to a mutual agreement because the communte from London to Niagara became a challenge. "I would like to thank the Niagara IceDogs organization for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff. I would like to thank the coaching staff, training staff and all the players for their hard work and dedication all year. A lot of friendships have been made and I will cherish them."

Mancari joined the team for the start of the 2019-2020 season for his first coaching role.

IceDogs Head Coach Billy Burke says, "Mark is a great guy and has a bright future in coaching. It is disappointing to not have him return, but I understand where he is coming from. With 3 young kids and doing the drive to and from London twice a day, it is taxing. I can’t thank him enough for all of his hard work and dedication this season."