Niagara IceDogs parting ways with assistant coach
The Niagara IceDogs are parting ways with Assistant Coach Mark Mancari.
Mancari says he and team officials came to a mutual agreement because the communte from London to Niagara became a challenge. "I would like to thank the Niagara IceDogs organization for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff. I would like to thank the coaching staff, training staff and all the players for their hard work and dedication all year. A lot of friendships have been made and I will cherish them."
Mancari joined the team for the start of the 2019-2020 season for his first coaching role.
IceDogs Head Coach Billy Burke says, "Mark is a great guy and has a bright future in coaching. It is disappointing to not have him return, but I understand where he is coming from. With 3 young kids and doing the drive to and from London twice a day, it is taxing. I can’t thank him enough for all of his hard work and dedication this season."
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system