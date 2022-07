Niagara IceDogs will play first preseason game in Kitchener September 4th

The OHL has released its preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Niagara IceDogs, under new owners, will take to the ice on Sunday September 4th in Kitchener to face the Rangers for their first preseason game.

The next day, September 5th, the IceDogs will play in Port Colborne against Windsor.

In total, 51 games will be played by all teams from Friday, September 2nd through Sunday, September 25th.

Training camps get underway in late August in preparation for Opening Night of the 2022-23 OHL Regular Season slated for Thursday, September 29th.

Here is the full 2022 OHL Preseason Schedule:

Friday, September 2 – Erie vs. Hamilton, 7:00pm (in Erie)

Friday, September 2 – Guelph at Mississauga, 7:00pm

Saturday, September 3 – Hamilton vs. Saginaw, 2:00pm (in Erie)

Saturday, September 3 – Mississauga at Guelph, 7:00pm

Saturday, September 3 – Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Saturday, September 3 – Oshawa at Barrie, 7:30pm

Sunday, September 4 – Saginaw at Erie, 2:00pm

Sunday, September 4 – Ottawa at Kingston, 2:00pm

Sunday, September 4 – Niagara at Kitchener, 2:00pm

Sunday, September 4 – Oshawa at Peterborough, 2:05pm (location TBA)

Monday, September 5 – Kitchener vs. Guelph, 2:00pm (in Ayr)

Monday, September 5 – Windsor vs. Niagara, 2:00pm (in Port Colborne)

Monday, September 5 – Sudbury vs. Ottawa , 4:00pm (in Kanata)

Monday, September 5 – Owen Sound at Barrie, 6:00pm

Friday, September 9 – Niagara vs. Erie, 7:00pm (in Virgil)

Friday, September 9 – Sarnia at London, 7:00pm

Friday, September 9 – Sault Ste. Marie vs. Saginaw, 7:05pm (in Midland)

Friday, September 9 – Flint at Windsor, 7:05pm

Friday, September 9 – Oshawa at Guelph, 7:30pm

Friday, September 9 – Barrie at Kitchener, 7:30pm

Saturday, September 10 – Sudbury vs. Peterborough, 4:05pm (in Millbrook)

Saturday, September 10 – Ottawa at Gatineau (QMJHL), 6:00pm

Saturday, September 10 – Erie at Niagara, 7:00pm

Saturday, September 10 – London at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Saturday, September 10 – Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Saturday, September 10 – Kitchener at Barrie, 7:30pm

Sunday, September 11 – Peterborough vs. Kingston, 2:00pm

Sunday, September 11 – Owen Sound at North Bay, 2:00pm

Sunday, September 11 – Windsor at Flint, 4:00pm (at Iceland Arena)

Sunday, September 11 – Guelph vs. Oshawa, 6:05pm (in Clarington)

Tuesday, September 20 – Niagara at Hamilton, 7:00pm (in Ancaster)

Tuesday, September 20 – North Bay at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Tuesday, September 20 – Barrie at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Tuesday, September 20 – Flint at Windsor, 7:05pm

Thursday, September 22 – Hamilton at Niagara, 7:00pm

Thursday, September 22 – Sarnia at Windsor, 7:05pm

Friday, September 23 – Erie at London, 7:00pm

Friday, September 23 – Kingston vs. Peterborough, 7:05pm (in Cobourg)

Friday, September 23 – Flint at Saginaw, 7:05pm

Friday, September 23 – Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Friday, September 23 – Mississauga at Guelph, 7:30pm

Saturday, September 24 – Mississauga at Kitchener, 4:00pm

Saturday, September 24 – London vs. Erie, 4:00pm (in Clinton)

Saturday, September 24 – Saginaw at Flint, 7:00pm

Saturday, September 24 – Barrie at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Saturday, September 24 – North Bay vs. Ottawa, 7:00pm (in Pembroke)

Saturday, September 24 – Hamilton at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Saturday, September 24 – Windsor at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Sunday, September 25 – Peterborough vs. Oshawa, 1:00pm (in Whitby)

Sunday, September 25 – Kitchener at Mississauga, 2:00pm

Sunday, September 25 – Kingston vs. Ottawa, 2:00pm (in Cornwall)