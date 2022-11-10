Niagara ICUs 'stable' as respiratory viruses hit children hard

The situation at Niagara's ICUs remains 'stable'.

Niagara Health's intensive care units have not yet had to treat paediatric patients after being directed to do so.

Regional hospitals do not usually treat children in the ICU, but Ontario Health directed general hospitals to accept children 14 and older, who need critical care, to ease the burden on paediatric facilities.

Dr. Karim Ali, Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Director, Division of Infectious Diseases at Niagara Health says children five and younger are being hit hard with respiratory viruses this year.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of influenza and RSV cases. This is a bit early and at this point it's mainly impacting children five years old and younger."

He says it's early to see so many sick people at this time of year, and is advising residents, including children, to get their flu shot.

The Niagara Health System is strongly encouraging residents to wear their masks when possible.

There are 19 patients being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals, and no patients with the virus are being cared for in the ICU.