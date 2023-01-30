Niagara in for a chilly week compared to mild weather we have had so far

It will be a colder week than what we are used to in Niagara.

The temperature will stay consistently below the freezing mark all week, with the warmest day on Thursday.

Today's high is minus 1, tomorrow and Wednesday's will be minus 5, Thursday's will reach zero, but by Friday the high is a chilly minus 11.

The average high at this time of year is minus 1, and the average low is minus 8.

Environment Canada