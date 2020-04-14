Niagara Industrial Association raise $110,000 for COVID-19 hospital equipment

Members of the Niagara Industrial Association have raised $110,000 for COVID-19 hospital equipment.

A fundraising blitz led by Joe DeMan, co-founder of the Association joined CKTB with the great news this afternoon saying money raised for the Niagara Health Foundation will be earmarked for ventilators and other needed hospital supplies to help during the pandemic.

“I believe this speaks volumes to the integrity of the manufacturing community we’ve created here in Niagara,” says DeMan, who is also a member of the NHF board. “This was achieved, despite our industry entering some of the most difficult times of our generation, due to the pandemic. These leaders demonstrate how kindness, generosity and leadership come through in hard times. I couldn’t be more proud.”

DeMan praised the Grape Growers of Ontario for the spark they generated: “Their donation of a ventilator recently, inspired us to reach out and mobilize Niagara Industry,” he says. “I hope others will do the same.”

DeMan also gives a big tip of his hat to the region’s hospital custodial and maintenance workers, who he says are among many sometimes-unsung heroes during COVID-19.

“Wendy Smith, the NIA’s operations manager, has also been a tireless support for us through this fundraiser,” he adds. “We cannot thank her enough.”