Niagara Irish Festival to be held in Fireman's Park this weekend

The Niagara Irish Festival is coming to Niagara Falls this Friday and Saturday.

This two day festival at Fireman's Park is to celebrate Irish Music Culture.

It will feature food and beverage stations, local vendors, as well as music and dancing by local and international performers.

This is the first Irish festival to be held in Niagara Falls.

Friday's schedule runs from 5p.m. to 10:30p.m. and Saturday runs 10:30a.m. to 10p.m.

A full schedule and ticket detailing can be found on the Niagara Irish Festival FaceBook page.