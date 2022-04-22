Niagara is celebrating Earth Day with free tree giveaways, fishing, and park cleanups

Earth Day 2022 is today, and this year's theme is "invest in our planet."

There are lots of events happening across Niagara celebrating the day, including Niagara Falls being illuminated in Green.

You can also join the Niagara Catholic District School Board at Seaway Mall for a free tree giveaway to celebrate Earth Day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A tree giveaway is also happening in Port Colborne today from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at King George Park during the Port Colborne Farmer’s Market where the NPCA and Sassafrass Farms will be giving away 300 trees for city residents.

Earth Day celebrations continue tomorrow in Fonthill at St. Johns Conservation Area for the annual opening of trout season from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The pond at St. Johns will open officially for the trout fishing season with the ceremonial first cast thrown by Elizabeth Difruscio in honour of the late Mickey Difruscio, a long-time supporter and advocate of conservation initiatives across the watershed.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own fishing gear, or come to enjoy a scenic hike through the conservation area.

Fishing and conservation educational material will be provided.

There will also be Earth Day celebrations in St. Catharines tomorrow at Malcomson Eco-Park where a clean up will take place.

Volunteers do not need to register in advance but should bring a shovel or trowel and come prepared to plant trees, work in the gardens and clean up the park.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and there will be a Birding Hike led by Peninsula Field Naturalists at 9:30 a.m.

