Niagara is getting $25M for two new elementary schools

The Ontario government made a number of financial promises to build two new schools, and one addition to an existing school in Niagara.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff along with Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced $10M in funds to build a new Catholic elementary school in Beamsville.

"Today's announcement is the first step in a process that will see us design and name the new school, celebrate a groundbreaking and eventually, the opening and blessing, and I look forward to every step of the process as we look forward to a new Catholic elementary school in Beamsville." Camillo Cipriano, Director of Education at the Niagara Catholic District School Board.

Elizabeth Klassen, Trustee for Towns of Lincoln and Grimsby Sue Barnett, Chair the Board and Trustee for Welland Stacy Veld, Superintendent of Business and Treasurer Bob Blake, Principal, Lakeview Public School Simon Hancox, Superintendent of Schools Sam Oosterhoff, MPP Niagara West

The Ontario government is also spending $15M to build a new elementary school in South Niagara Falls.

Once complete, the new elementary school, located at Kalar and McLeod Roads, will include 21 regular, 5 Kindergarten, and 2 special education classrooms, a spacious learning commons, gymnasium, as well as 1 infant room, 1 toddler room and 1 preschool room to accommodate 49 child care spaces.

The government also investing $2.8M to create new child care spaces at Lakeview Public School in Grimsby.

The addition means one new infant room, 2 toddler rooms, and 2 preschool rooms to accommodate 88 child care spaces.