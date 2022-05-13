Niagara is holding 'Prescription Drug Drop-Off Day' tomorrow

Niagara is hosting a 'Prescription Drug Drop-Off Day' Saturday for residents wanted to dispose of their medications safely.

Public Health and Niagara Regional Police are hosting the event tomorrow, Saturday, May 14th, at various locations across the region.

There are six drop off locations open tomorrow from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m, including at the Leisureplex in Fort Erie, the Fleming Centre in Beamsville, the Community Health Centre in Niagara Falls, the Community Centre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, at Regional headquarters in Thorold and at the Welland Arena.

Officials say flushing prescription drugs down the toilet, or disposing in the garbage or recycling, is harmful to the environment.

