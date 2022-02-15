Niagara is in for temperature roller coaster this week

Niagara is in for a wild ride this week when it comes to temperatures.

While today will be chilly once again with a high of minus 4, things start to warm up overnight to plus 2 tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's high is plus 8, a far cry from the minus 18 we are dealing with this morning.

Warmer temperatures stick around for Thursday, but a sharp drop comes at the end of the week.

Friday's high is minus 8.