Niagara is in for temperature roller coaster this week
Niagara is in for a wild ride this week when it comes to temperatures.
While today will be chilly once again with a high of minus 4, things start to warm up overnight to plus 2 tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow's high is plus 8, a far cry from the minus 18 we are dealing with this morning.
Warmer temperatures stick around for Thursday, but a sharp drop comes at the end of the week.
Friday's high is minus 8.
