Niagara is not included in Winter Travel Advisory issued for much of southern Ontario

Niagara is set to get a few centimetres of snow tonight.

The snow is expected to start later tonight and continue until the morning with about 2 centimetres expected in total.

Niagara is not included in Environment Canada's first winter weather travel advisory of the season for much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.

The agency says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected starting tonight and into Wednesday morning and it is warning of poor visibility.

It says the amount of snowfall may exceed 10 centimetres in some areas.

Affected regions span from Waterloo Region east to Kingston and as far north as Barrie and Peterborough.

"An approaching low pressure system will make its way over Lake Erie tonight, bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Easterly winds off Lake Ontario are expected to enhance this snowfall for much of the Golden Horseshoe, significantly reducing visibilities in heavy snowfall."

Environment Canada is urging residents in those areas to take extra caution when walking or driving.

Drivers are encouraged to travel slowly, watch for tail lights ahead and maintain safe distances from other cars.