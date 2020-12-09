Niagara is ready for newly approved COVID vaccine: Dr. Hirji

It's a game changer - but in the long-term - not right away.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji is reacting to the approval of the COVID vaccine and news the Canadian government has plans to immunize all residents in the country by September 2021.

Hirji says Niagara is ready for the vaccine, as freezers have already been bought to store the doses.

The region could receive around 3,000 doses when the first 249-thousand doses are delivered, but that could change if COVID hotspots are given priority.

There's also the issue that the vaccine can't be moved from the two sites in Ontario able to host the vaccine.

People will have to travel to the yet-to-be determined locations to receive it.

Hirji has not received any indication that Niagara will be selected, but he says we are ready to store and distribute the vaccine.

21 new cases were reported today, 34 new infections reported on Tuesday.

14 people are being treated for the virus in hospital locally.