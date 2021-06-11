Niagara is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Niagara is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases today.

That is higher than yesterday's 16 new infections.

The death toll remained steady at 410.

340,000 vaccines have been delivered in Niagara, with 62% of residents with one dose, and 8.4% with two doses.

Niagara Health is treating one more patient in hospital for the virus, for a total of 26. 10 of those patients are in the ICU.

Ontario is reporting another day with more than 500 new COVID-19 infections.

Today's 574 newly confirmed cases is down slightly from yesterday's 590 cases.

Health officials also announced 4 new deaths linked to the virus.



