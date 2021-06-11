Niagara is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Niagara is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases today.
That is higher than yesterday's 16 new infections.
The death toll remained steady at 410.
340,000 vaccines have been delivered in Niagara, with 62% of residents with one dose, and 8.4% with two doses.
Niagara Health is treating one more patient in hospital for the virus, for a total of 26. 10 of those patients are in the ICU.
Ontario is reporting another day with more than 500 new COVID-19 infections.
Today's 574 newly confirmed cases is down slightly from yesterday's 590 cases.
Health officials also announced 4 new deaths linked to the virus.
-
ROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Brett BoakeROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Brett Boake
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *In the Heights (theatres and PVOD) *Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl (VOD/Digital) *Akilla's Escape (VOD)
-
Musician out of work for over 400 daysTim talks to musician Jim Casson, what is it like to not have worked steady in over 400 days?