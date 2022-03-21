Niagara is reporting 41 new COVID-19 infections, 10 outbreaks, 14 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 41 new COVID-19 infections today as the number of active cases sits just over 1,000.

Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted

The death toll remains the same at 524.

One new outbreak was confirmed today, bringing the total number of active outbreaks to ten.

There are 14 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, three are in the ICU.

Mask mandates ended in most indoor settings today across Ontario, however Niagara's top doctor is recommending them as an extra layer of protection.