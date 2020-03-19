Niagara is under a special weather statement warning of thunderstorms and strong winds

A special weather statement is warning of possible rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Niagara.

Environment Canada officials say a warm front is approaching the area, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms this evening and tonight.

Downpours of 15 to 25 mm of rain in an hour are possible.

The winds are expected to pick up tomorrow morning or early in the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

Gusts could reach 90 km/hr.