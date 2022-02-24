Niagara is under a Winter Weather Travel Advisory with snow starting around midnight

Niagara is under a Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

Environment Canada says snow, at times heavy, will start late this evening and continue until about noon Friday.

10 to 15 cm of snow is expected in total.

The Weather Network's Doug Gillham tells CKTB this will be a more routine snow event compared to the last few storms we received.

"Compared to the snow storms that we saw earlier this season, this will seem relatively easy. We are not going to be starting out with rain, turning into ice. This is more of a routine snow event, a typical snow event, although I know people are weary of those."

He predicts 6-12 cm with snow starting between 11pm-12am, continuing steady until about 11am Friday.

"Six to twelve centimetres of snow in 12 hours is a manageable amount, but you will need to shovel and it will look like winter once again."

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Officials warn that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times and that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.