Niagara is under Winter Storm Warning with up to 30 cm expected to fall by tonight

Niagara is in for a snowy day, with a Winter Storm Warning continuing.

Environment Canada says up to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall by tonight, and snowfall rates may reach up to 2 cm per hour at times.

Officials says while snow has decreased in intensity this morning, the snow will reintensify this afternoon and continue through tonight.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

CKTB is in Storm Desk. Click here for a full list of weather cancellations, including transportation being called off for Niagara Catholic, and the DSBN.

