Niagara is under Winter Weather Travel Advisory with up to 10 cm. of snow on the way

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Niagara.

Snow has started to fall in the region this morning, and total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers off early this evening.

Environment Canada says accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel, and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."