Niagara issues tough new rules for indoor sports and recreational facilities

Niagara Public Health is cracking down on indoor recreation and sports facilities to try to limit the spread of COVID.

A set of new rules will go into place when it comes to capacity limits on Dec. 10th, and tighter vaccination rules will come into effect on Christmas Day.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says new capacity rules will need to be applied to allow two metres between each person in changerooms, and players will only have access to a facility 15 minutes before and after their event.

He is encouraging children to get dressed prior to their games.

As of Christmas Day, all people 12 and older must show proof of vaccination to enter sports and recreational facilities, unless they have a valid medical exemption.

That means children over the age of 12 taking part in school extracurricular activities will need to be vaccinated.

However, gym classes in schools will still be allowed.

The new rules also ensure staff members at facilities are vaccinated as well.

“Over the past six weeks, children have had the highest risk of being infected from COVID-19, and participation in sports and athletics has unfortunately become a significant contributor to those infections,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health. “When these infections get into schools, classes are closed, children must isolate and fall behind in learning, and parents must stay home to care for them. The narrow, targeted measures we are requiring will keep children safe and in school as we head into the holiday season when infections are likely to surge, and we potentially face the Omicron variant.”

Niagara has now had six outbreaks linked to sports and athletics, aligning with the lifting of capacity limits for these settings.

A majority of infections occurred in students, who then brought the virus into at least 10 schools.

“I am supportive of the Niagara Region taking action to reduce COVID-19 transmission and protect its children in response to concerns regarding spread within its sporting and recreational fitness facilities,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Along with its ongoing vaccination campaign, including for the newly eligible five to 11 year old cohort, I am confident Niagara Region will be able address the current situation with this proactive decision.”

In order to provide facility owners and operators the time to make the necessary changes to follow the instructions outlined in the letter, public health is delaying implementation of the first set of instructions, related to capacity limits, until Dec. 10, 2021.

The second set of instructions, related to vaccination requirements, will go into effect on Dec. 25, 2021.