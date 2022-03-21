Niagara joins Municipal 511 service as part of two-year pilot project

Niagara is part of a two-year pilot project by joining a service that lists road closures, construction, and emergency information.

Municipal 511 is a bilingual digital traveller information service used by more than 50 per cent of municipalities in Ontario and the Ministry of Transportation (Ontario 511).

The pilot program has been ongoing for several months and staff provided an update to Public Works Committee and Regional Council through an information report.



Municipal 511 shares road information with navigation systems like Google Maps and Waze and other mapping systems.



Officials say not only does the service save drivers time, it can also communicate the location of emergency facilities or orders (evacuation, shelter-in-place) to the public.

Staff will report back to Niagara Region’s Public Works Committee on the outcome of the pilot project later this year.

If the program is successful, staff will review with its partners splitting the annual subscription cost between the Niagara Region Transportation Services Operating Budget and the local municipalities subject to agreements with each of the local municipalities to participate.