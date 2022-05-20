Niagara kicks off long weekend with a warm and possibly wet forecast

A warm and possibly wet start to your long weekend in Niagara.

We start out the weekend today with sunshine, but some clouds moving in late this morning and early this afternoon with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Winds also picking up today to 60 km/hr. High of 24.

The warm weather sticks around overnight Friday if you're camping, with a low of 21.

Tomorrow, it will be sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon, risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Warm with a high 29, feeling more like 36.

Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with a high of 20, and a 60 percent chance of showers.

The holiday Monday we will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.