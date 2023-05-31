Niagara kids prepare for LemonAID Day

Family and Children's Services Niagara is bringing back LemonAID Day.

The event helps send kids to summer camp with the help of a refreshing beverage.

Saturday June 10, kids and families will sell lemonade in an effort to send 500 kids to camp this summer.

Click HERE to listen to foundation president Caroline Pulgrabia discuss the fundraiser on Niagara in the Morning.

Anyone that signs up will receive a stand, banner, signage, t-shirts of the kids, cups, pitchers, stickers and even the lemonade is supplied.

If your family is interested in setting up a stand there are a few spots still available and you can find more information HERE.