Niagara launches 2022 summer tourism season with fireworks, beaches, and GO Trains

This long weekend marks the unofficial start of the 2022 summer tourism season in Niagara.

To mark the occasion, fireworks will return to Niagara Falls tonight.

Niagara Falls Tourism says this year's series will kick-off tonight and continue every night at 10:00 p.m. until the fall.

The fireworks can be viewed from many vantage points across the city, but officials say a few favourite locations include Queen Victoria Park, Oakes Garden Theatre and Table Rock Centre.

Many beaches are reopening in Niagara this weekend, meaning you may have to start paying or showing your beach pass at your favourite spot.

The carousel in Port Dalhousie reopens tomorrow, as does Happy Rolphs' Animal Farm in St. Catharines.

GO Trains start running into Niagara Falls from Toronto for summer weekend service tomorrow.