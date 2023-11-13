Niagara launches 2024 budget survey to understand what residents want in the spending plan

Niagara has launched a survey looking for public feedback on next year's budget.

Residents can complete the online survey now to share their views with council on what should be considered a priority.

The results of the survey will be presented to Regional Council on December 7th.

These findings will inform council as to where the public would like to see property taxes directed in 2024.

"Much like rising household costs, Niagara Region is grappling with the dramatic impacts of historic inflation, rising interest rates, increases in the price of materials and the legacy impacts of COVID-19. Additionally, the Region is also faced with a significant decline in revenue due to Provincial legislation (Bill 23). The impacts of this provincial policy decision are making it more difficult for Niagara Region to collect certain revenues, resulting in additional challenges to find a balance between taxpayer affordability and the need to maintain critical programs and infrastructure."

Niagara is using an independent third-party to conduct the survey

“As Regional Chair, I am acutely aware of both the financial difficulties being experienced by Niagara’s residents and businesses, as well as the Region’s challenges to maintain services. Given the pressures on the 2024 budget, it is more important than ever that we hear from our constituents as to what they consider to be a priority. As we strive to build a budget that reflects some balance between affordability with our responsibility to maintain services and infrastructure, we will look to the results of this public engagement when we are making difficult decisions.” Jim Bradley, Niagara Regional Chair