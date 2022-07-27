Niagara launching monkeypox vaccine clinics Tuesday for high-risk residents

Niagara will be hosting monkeypox vaccine clinics following the first confirmed case in the region.

The clinics will be held for high-risk community members from August 2nd to the 4th in Welland, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines.

Clinics will operate by appointment only at Niagara Region Sexual Health centres.

If you are interested in booking an appointment you can call public health at 905-688-8248 or 1-800-263-7248 ext. 7425.